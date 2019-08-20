WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A woman accused of burning her dead dog at a West Haven beach faced a judge, along with several animal advocates on Tuesday.
Latrice Moody had her case continued on Tuesday, asking the judge for a little more time to hire an attorney.
The 35-year-old is facing a number of charges, including animal cruelty, after police said she doused her dead dog with gas and set it on fire at the Sandy Point Beach parking lot in the early morning hours of July 5.
While she didn’t want to answer any questions on her way out of court, her father came to her defense.
“The system went at it the wrong way, they put fake news out there,” said Donald Moody.
He claims the dog’s bones were broken after it died and that information first put out by police, including the belief that the dog could have been alive when it was burned, allowed people to make up their minds before all the facts were out there.
Investigators tracked down surveillance video from a nearby gas station, showing Moody’s boyfriend Maurice Jackson buying a gas can and pumping gas the night the dog was burned.
Police then traced the car to Moody and discovered a Facebook post in which she said she just lost “Brooklyn,” her 8-year-old Yorkie Terrier.
At first, police said Moody told investigators that her dog had run away.
She later allegedly admitted to burning the dog, saying Brooklyn, who had leg issues and had never been to a veterinarian, died on July 4, and that burning her was their way of cremating her.
While the plan was to take the ashes, Jackson allegedly told police the remains were burned flesh, bones, and fur, so they left it there.
Animal advocates with Desmond’s Army said Moody needs to be held accountable.
“I think that there is enough evidence out there already that shows this dog was abused, viciously abused prior to having been burned,” said Linda Pleva, of Desmond’s Army.
Moody’s next court date is set for next month, and while this goes forward she is not allowed to have any pets.
Maurice Jackson, who is still being held on bond, faces a judge later this week.
