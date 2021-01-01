PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Moosup was arrested for drunk driving and assaulting to police officers.
According to Plainfield police, Crystal McCowan, 35, went right through South Chestnut Street's intersection with Front Street without stopping just before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Police said that's why they initially pulled McCowan over.
They said they then discovered that she had been driving with a suspended license and appeared to be highly intoxicated.
After she was removed from the vehicle, police said McCowan failed a field sobriety test.
She was taken to the Plainfield Police Department.
While there, police described her as uncooperative and said she assaulted two officers.
McCowan was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, operating under suspension, failure to obey stop sign, interfering with an officer and assault on a police officer.
She was released on bond and given a court date of March 1 in Danielson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.