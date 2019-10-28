FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A woman was arrested after allegedly hitting two juvenile boys on Saturday evening.
Police received a call just after 4 p.m. that two bicyclists were hit by a car on Fienemann Road.
Witnesses told police the suspect was driving a 2013 tan Nissan Altima, which had left the scene.
Officers were able to track down the suspect’s car after receiving more 911 calls about an erratic driver that had a smashed windshield and matched the suspect’s vehicle description.
The driver, Cheryl Noad, was stopped by State Police in East Hartford.
Noad told police she believed she had hit a small tree and appeared to be intoxicated. A roadside sobriety test was administered, which Noad failed and was arrested for DUI.
The two young boys, ages 12 and 13, both from Farmington, were brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Farmington police.
