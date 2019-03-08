HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman appeared in court after being accused of setting fire to an apartment building in Hartford on Thursday.
Eladia Vazquez, 38, of Manchester, was formally charged in front of a judge on Friday.
Vazquez was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor and first-degree criminal mischief.
She rubbed tears from her eyes while standing before the judge.
Her lawyer said she made a statement in which she claimed her intent was not to destroy the building or harm residents.
Vazquez's court-set bond was set at $750,000.
Police said she started the fire on Wethersfield Avenue Thursday morning that sent 10 people, including three children, to the hospital.
Police said Vazquez was visiting someone in the building, got into a fight on the second floor and set the fire in front of that person's door.
The fire forced some parents to drop their children out of windows.
More than 60 people were without a place to stay as of Friday morning. Some of them continued to recover from smoke inhalation.
The building had 42 units inside.
The fire chief said the building had a number of violations in years past and was just recently brought up to code.
New smoke alarms were installed and they did their job.
When firefighters arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be see coming from every side of the building.
The heavy smoke filled hallways and stairways, trapping people inside.
Firefighters said they scaled the building with ladders to rescue people.
Before they arrived however, residents said they were forced to drop their children out of the windows and trust the strangers below to catch them.
"Never thought I'd have to do that," said Joe Lauzon, an employee of neighboring Metal Industries. "Just to even see them put the kid out the window is nerve wracking and then to put their trust in us to catch their kid?"
Vazquez could be facing more charges.
"We are going to determine exactly how many people were in the building at the time of the fire. Both adults and children and the state's attorney can increase those counts," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
