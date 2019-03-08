HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was charged with arson after police said she set fire to an apartment building in Hartford on Thursday.
Eladia Vazquez, 38, of Manchester, is scheduled to face a judge on Friday.
Police plan on elaborating about her arrest during a news conference at 10 a.m. on Friday. Stream it here.
Vazquez was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor and first-degree criminal mischief.
Police said she started the fire on Wethersfield Avenue Thursday morning that sent 10 people, including three children, to the hospital.
The fire also forced some parents to drop their children out of windows.
More than 60 people were without a place to stay as of Friday morning. Some of them continued to recover from smoke inhalation.
The building had 42 units inside.
When firefighters arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be see coming from every side of the building.
The heavy smoke filled hallways and stairways, trapping people inside.
Firefighters said they scaled the building with ladders to rescue people.
Before they arrived however, residents said they were forced to drop their children out of the windows and trust the strangers below to catch them.
"Never thought I'd have to do that," said Joe Lauzon, an employee of neighboring Metal Industries. "Just to even see them put the kid out the window is nerve wracking and then to put their trust in us to catch their kid?"
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.