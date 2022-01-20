TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman in Torrington is accused of stabbing a man in the back with a knife.
Patricia Daveluy, 55, was charged with second-degree assault.
Police said they responded to an address on Roosevelt Avenue for a reported disturbance.
They said they found a man with a single shallow stab wound to the middle upper back.
Investigators said they determined that Daveluy and the victim were involved in an argument about the victim's ability to drive. They said the victim may have been drunk.
He was transported to a hospital with superficial injuries.
Daveluy was held on a $10,000 bond and faced a judge on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.