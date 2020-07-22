SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges for stealing nearly $12,000 from a business she managed in South Windsor.
Jessica McCann, 43, of Meriden, was charged with second-degree larceny following her arrest on Tuesday.
According to South Windsor police, McCann was the manager at the European Wax Center on Buckland Road.
They said she did not deposit $11,614.62 out of nearly $22,000 between Jan. and June 2019.
They also said McCann was the sole person responsible for handling cash-to-bank transfers for the business and that her story to investigators was inconsistent.
An arrest warrant was granted.
McCann turned herself in on Tuesday, police said.
She posted a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Aug. 13 in Manchester.
