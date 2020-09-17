NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A North Haven woman accused of stealing in North Haven intentionally spit and coughed on officers.
Officers responded to the Target on Universal Drive for the report of a larceny on Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man was attempting to exit the store with stolen items.
When he saw the officer’s cruiser, the suspect dropped the items and ran back into the store. Officers learned that a female accomplice was with the suspect.
The male suspect exited the store through the rear emergency exit.
The female suspect was found inside the store and provided a fake name to police.
Officers were able to identify her as 42-year-old Amy Kiernan, who had two outstanding warrants for probation violations.
When Kiernan was placed under arrest, she began intentionally spitting and coughing towards officers, saying she has coronavirus.
Kiernan was charged with 6th degree larceny, interfering with an officer, assault on a public safety officer, and several other charges.
The male suspect has not been located, but has been identified.
