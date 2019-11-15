SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman is accused of taking more than $25,000 from a club in South Windsor.
Police said they arrested 33-year-old Ashley Womack of Windsor on Thursday.
They said the charges stemmed from a complaint made back in April.
The organization, only identified by police as a "local club," said Womack had taken money from it.
Documented losses from the club's owner totaled more than $25,000.
An arrest warrant was later obtained, which was served on Thursday morning.
Police said Womack was charged with first-degree larceny and held on a $75,000 surety bond.
She also faced a judge later that morning.
