PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) – An Oakville woman was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the Town of Prospect.
State Police said in November of 2018, the Prospect mayor’s office notified police of a possible breach of a municipality payroll account.
The initial monetary loss was suspected to be over $100,000.
It was determined that the fraudulent activity occurred between December of 2017 and November 2018.
Following a lengthy investigation, state police determined the name Tomeckha Gilkes appeared on 108 individual transactions between the dates of 9/21/2018 and 11/20/2018.
A warrant was applied for Gilkes for her involvement in the thefts.
On Thursday, Golkes was taken into custody and charged with first-degree larceny.
She was held on a $150,000 bond.
