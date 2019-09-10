HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Waterbury woman is facing charges after she allegedly paid herself thousands of dollars for hours she did not work.
In May of last year, Hamden police began investigating an embezzlement complaint at Best Choice Home Health Care.
An investigation revealed that former employee Ashleigh Herring stole approximately $68,000 from the business.
She was the payroll supervisor, and reportedly paid herself that money via direct deposit. She also fraudulently deposited thousands of dollars into her boyfriend’s bank account.
She was arrested and charged with first-degree larceny and was held on a $100,000 bond.
She’s expected to appear in court on Sept. 23.
