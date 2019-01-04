SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Southington police arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and gift cards from a local community center.
Police said 37-year-old Melissa King is accused of stealing money and gift cards from various offices and desks within the Calendar House.
The Calendar House is a community center that serves residents ages 55 and over.
The thefts reportedly happened between May and November of last year, police said.
The total value of the items taken was $2,281 and included:
- $245 cash for the Christmas Tree Fund
- $5 cash and a book of 1 cent stamps
- 20 Stop & Shop gift cards valued at $25 each
- 16 Walgreens gift cards valued at $25 each
- $45 petty cash
- $240 cash taken from the Golf Fund
While being interviewed by police, King reportedly admitted to taking cash from the facility but denied taking gift cards.
Police said King works for an independent cleaning contractor that is assigned to clean the building.
She was arrested and charged with third-degree larceny and is expected to appear in court next week.
