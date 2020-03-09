LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A woman is accused of fraudulently trying to buy a stolen vehicle.
Ledyard police said they arrested 44-year-old Amy DeLoughy of Newtown.
Back on Dec. 8, 2019, they said they received a complaint about a stolen motor vehicle.
They learned that DeLoughy tried to purchase and register the vehicle through fraudulent means.
Police said they made contact with the suspect on March 5 after an affidavit was approved.
DeLoughy arrived at the Ledyard Police Department to inquire about the warrant.
At that point, she was arrested on second-degree forgery and motor vehicle title certificate fraud charges.
She was released on a court-set bond of $2,500 and given a court date of March 19 in New London.
