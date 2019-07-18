NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A woman was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at someone on Wednesday morning.
New London Police were called to the area of Bank Street and Shaw Street just before noon.
Officers made contact with a woman, later identified as Sharisol Vincent, who had a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a high capacity magazine.
Vincent was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a high capacity magazine and breach of peace.
