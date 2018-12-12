WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman is accused of attacking a spectator following a middle school basketball game in West Hartford.
According to police, Marcelie Ramos, 20, of Hartford, became upset that the spectator recorded a confrontation between some people and a referee.
The confrontation happened during a game between an 8th grade team from West Hartford and a team from East Hartford. It was being played at Hall High School.
The incident involved other spectators disagreeing with calls made by a referee. The spectators were described as acting belligerent toward the ref.
One, a man, even followed a ref across the court, threatened him and tried to assault him.
Ramos didn't like that someone caught the incident on camera.
She swung at and swatted the cell phone with her hand, police said.
No one was hurt.
Ramos was charged with second-degree breach of peace and released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. She was given a court date of Dec. 12.
The part of the case involving the male spectator trying to attack the ref remains under investigation, police said.
