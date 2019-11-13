HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman has been arrested after hitting and killing a man who was driving a mobility scooter in Hamden.
The crash happened on May 26 at the main entrance of the Miller Memorial Library on Dixwell Avenue.
Investigation revealed, Rosemary Kaliscak of Middletown hit a man who was in a mobility scooter in front of the library.
The victim, 74-year-old Robert Sheard was ejected off the scooter. He was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
On Wednesday, police charged Kaliscak with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to exercise reasonable care near a vulnerable user on a public way.
She was given a $50,000 bond and will appear in court on November 26.
