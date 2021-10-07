SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - On Oct. 7, around 3:30 p.m., Southington Police arrested Diane Skwiot for intentionally hitting a man with her car.
Based on witness accounts, Skwiot was driving her 2014 Dodge Avenger north on West St, on the east side of the bridge when she drove her vehicle into the southbound lane, onto the west side of the bridge and struck the victim, who was walking on the west side bridge sidewalk.
The victim was thrown into the roadway and was seriously hurt.
Skwiot got out of her car, looked at the victim, then walked away.
Police found her a short distance away near the I-84 westbound off ramp.
Skwiot was taken into custody and has been transported to an area hospital, where she is being evaluated.
She will be charged with Assault 1st Degree, with additional charges pending.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is being treated in the Intensive Care unit, and listed in critical condition.
