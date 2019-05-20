HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman 13 times in Hartford earlier this month.
On May 9, police responded to the report of a serious stabbing on Harvard Street.
According to police, around 20 people had gathered in the area and a woman was attacked.
The victim had sustained stab wounds to the back, arm, chest and face.
According to police, the assault resulted in a critical injuries to include stab wounds to the mouth, the puncture of two arteries and injury to the spine.
A warrant was drafted for 18-year-old Ednnys Vicente.
On Monday, Vicente was charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $657,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.