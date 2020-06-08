NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A woman was arrested after yelling a racial slur at another woman last week.
Police responded to the Starbuck on Salem Turnpike in Norwich after a woman claimed she was intimidated based on her African American heritage.
The victim told police a woman later identified as Holly Chalifoux, verbally threatened her and yelled a racial slur.
The incident was capture on Facebook Live.
Police said Chalifoux provided a written statement that admitted she both verbally threatened and shouted a racially motivate slur at the victim.
Chalifoux was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias.
She was released on a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.