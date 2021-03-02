HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police have arrested a woman in connection to a crash that killed a man in January.
On Jan. 1, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Buell Drive.
Police said the driver of one of the cars, James McKenna, was killed in the crash.
According to police, a car that was being driven by Taya Petteway-Campbell was traveling northbound on Whitney Avenue when the car crossed the double yellow line and struck McKenna’s car head on.
On Tuesday, Petteway-Campbell was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, speeding, and failure to drive in proper lane.
Petteway-Campbell was released after posting a $75,0000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in May.
