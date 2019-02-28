WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A police cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Wethersfield on Thursday morning.
Police said they arrested the driver of the other vehicle, 28-year-old Chelsea Quail of Enfield.
She was arrested after officers learned there was a warrant out for her arrest.
According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Griswold Road and Prospect Street.
The intersection was closed, but has since reopened.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m.
Police said the officer and other driver were taken to the hospital.
They said the officer will be ok and the driver, whom police identified as Quail, suffered minor injuries.
Officers were on the scene until later in the morning. They took pictures, examined the vehicles and tried to piece together how the incident happened.
Police said the whole thing began after a Newington police officer found Quail's vehicle parked behind a motel in Newington.
Quail drove away from the officer, they said.
She was followed onto Prospect Street in Wethersfield.
The Newington officer coordinated with Wethersfield police to stop her; however, she ended up driving into the Wethersfield cruiser on Prospect Street.
After being treated at the hospital, Quail was charged with violation of probation and transported to court in New Britain.
She was not charged in connection with the crash.
Police said they are still seeking information about the incident. Anyone who saw the crash can call Wethersfield police at 860-721-2901.
