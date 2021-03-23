NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Shocking video surfacing on social media this week of a New Haven woman throwing and kicking puppies.
The woman was arrested and is being charged with cruelty to animals.
Two puppies were taken to the New Haven Animal Shelter from the Sherman Avenue home and they look to be recovering.
They might have still been in harm’s way if it weren’t for an anonymous complaint.
“I heard a bunch of crying from the dogs and so I looked over and then I saw the lady taking the dogs and throwing them across the yard at first,” the witness said.
A woman who asked to remain anonymous says she saw 25-year-old Anizya Elliott yanking two puppies by their necks and tails, throwing them, and kicking them downstairs.
“I just felt bad. They’re little animals,” the witness said.
The woman says she was one of several people who reported the incident to the police. After the video surfaced on social media and a local Facebook group, police arrested Elliott and charged her with cruelty to animals.
“I’m glad that they’re not with her anymore because they definitely deserve better care than that,” the woman said.
The six-month old puppies are now with the New Haven Animal Shelter and no major injuries were report.
“I just hope they go to a good home now,” the witness said.
Elliott was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on May 17.
