SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman in South Windsor faces charges in a case of digital harassment.
Stacia Lanway, 61, created a fake Facebook account to post disparaging and harassing remarks about a victim, according to police.
Officers said they launched an investigation in Dec. 2020.
They found that the fake social media account violated a protective order and conditions of release for Lanway.
Police said it was the fourth incident in which Lanway was arrested for harassing the same person.
She turned herself in to police headquarters and was held on a $100,000 surety bond.
Lanway was given a court date of Wednesday in Manchester.
