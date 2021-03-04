NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for a deadly crash that happened in Naugatuck back in October.
Joie S. Cascella was charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless driving, failure to drive in a proper lane, and traveling unreasonably fast.
According to police, Cascella was involved in a two-car collision on North Church Street on Oct. 11, 2020.
Blood samples from the State Forensics Laboratory, as well as other background investigations, helped investigators determine that Cascella crossed the center line and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by Carol Gironda.
Gironda, 69, of Naugatuck, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One of Gironda's passengers also suffered significant injuries.
Cascella was arrested on Thursday by way of an outstanding arrest warrant.
She was held on a $500,000 bond.
