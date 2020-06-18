EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in East Hartford.
Vanessa Alejos, 36, of Newington, was taken into custody on Wednesday night.
State police said they charged her with construction zone violations, failing to comply with fingerprinting and interfering with an officer.
Troopers said they responded to a call about a wrong way driver on I-84 near exit 56 on Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m.
They were able to find the vehicle and stop the driver.
They identified the driver as Alejos and transported her to the local state police barracks.
She was held on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of Thursday at Rockville Superior Court.
