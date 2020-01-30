SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for, among other things, driving the wrong way on a road in South Windsor and urinating in the backseat of a police cruiser.
Katia Perez, 30, of Hartford, was charged with driving the wrong way on a divided highway, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and criminal attempt to assault a public safety officer.
Police said on Thursday around 12:30 a.m., they saw a driver headed the wrong way on Route 5.
The driver, later identified as Perez, was driving south in the northbound lane.
At a median break, Perez pulled back onto the southbound side and stopped on the side of the road.
After identifying her, police said they learned that she had an active warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear in court in Hartford.
Perez was arrested and additionally charged with second-degree failure to appear.
While being transported to police headquarters, police said Perez urinated in the back of the police cruiser.
She was also described as being physically combative with officers during the booking process.
Police said she purposefully flooded the cell area.
Perez was held on a $10,000 surety bond and given a court date of Thursday in Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.