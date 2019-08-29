NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A woman was charged with driving under the influence after hitting a mailbox and a car in Naugatuck Tuesday morning.
Police said a Subaru Legacy Outback, driven by 28-year-old Linda Mortagua, failed to make a turn and hit a mailbox, garbage can, and car parked in a driveway on Scott Street.
Video footage posted to the Ring app showed the collision.
Police said it helped officers in their investigation.
Mortagua was found a short time after the crash and was charged with DWI, evading responsibility and failure to maintain lane.
She was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Police are using this to remind residents that they can download the Neighbors app by texting NAUGATUCKCT to 555888.
