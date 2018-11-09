HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for punching and biting a teen on a CT Transit Bus back in September.
According to police, 40-year-old Marquita Mcelya of New Haven assaulted the 16-year-old victim on Sept. 22.
Police said the teen got on the bus at Dixwell and Putnam avenues in Hamden. She said a passenger, later identified as Mcelya, made demeaning comments to her.
The teen said Mcelya also attacked her and threw a cup of soda at her.
Mcelya struck her a number of times with "closed-fist punches," police said.
The teen also told police that the suspect bit her on the forearm.
Police said the victim suffered injuries to her neck, face and arm.
She had to be transported to a medical facility for treatment by a family member, police said.
Police said they conducted a comprehensive investigation, which led to an arrest warrant for Mcelya.
Mcelya was arrested and charged on Thursday with third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.
She was held on a court-ordered bond of $20,000 and faced a judge in Meriden.
