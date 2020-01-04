NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - New London Police arrested a woman for robbery and attempted carjacking on Thursday.
Police say Lauren Curtis, 29, of Niantic, entered a victim's car in front of the Family Dollar on Ocean Avenue and demanded the car and money. The victim's two kids were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
The victim gave Curtis her purse, police said. Curtis then fled the area.
Police then located Curtis on Orchard Street. Two knives were found when officers made contact with her.
Curtis was arrested and charged with robbery 1st degree, criminal attempt/ carjacking, reckless endangerment 1st degree, and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Anyone with information on illegal activity in New London is asked to call the police department at 860-447-5269 Ext. 0. Anonymous tips can be submitted by NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).
