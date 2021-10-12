WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for a gas station robbery in Wallingford.
Jacqueline Gambardella, 23, of Wallingford, was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, first-degree robbery with a dangerous instrument, and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.
According to police, officers responded to a robbery complaint from the Sunoco Gas Station at 810 South Colony Rd. on July 29.
The call came in a little before 2 a.m.
Investigators said a male and a female used a knife to threaten the gas station's clerk. Both suspects wore partial face masks, stole cash from the register, and left the scene in a blue Mitsubishi Mirage with license plate registration BB37250.
Police said that at the time, the car was reported stolen out of Hartford.
As police continued their investigation, they obtained an arrest warrant for Gambardella.
On Oct. 8, Newington police located her in their jurisdiction.
Gambardella was arrested and transported to Wallingford Police Headquarters.
She was held on a $350,000 bond and given a court date of Tuesday.
There's no word on the identity of the male suspect.
