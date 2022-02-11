MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman was arrested for a shooting last month in Meriden, police said.
Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Colony Street on January 10.
Officers could not find the victim on scene and learned they were taken to the hospital.
“A full investigation was launched and it was learned that a person known to the victim had shot him causing non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.
Police say they recovered the firearm used in the shooting.
The firearm was reported stolen out of Southington, police said.
Police say Elsa Feliciano, 47, turned herself in to Meriden police on February 10.
Feliciano was charged with assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a pistol, and theft of a firearm.
She was set on a $250,000 bond.
Tips for violent crimes can be given to Meriden police at mpdtips@meridenct.gov or by calling 203-630-6253.
