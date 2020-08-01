SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Shelton arrested a woman after she stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday.
Griffin Hospital contacted police for a male with a stab wound to his abdomen, officials said.
The victim told police he was fighting with his girlfriend and that she stabbed him in the abdomen with a folding knife.
Officials say the victim is expected to recover.
Police say 28-year-old Princess Shabazz of Ansonia was charged with assault 1st degree, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief 2nd degree.
Shabazz was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in Milford Superior Court August 3.
