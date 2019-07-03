NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in New Britain last month.
Police responded to Kelsey Street on June 27 just before 1:30 a.m. for the report of a stabbing
Officers found a 35-year-old man was serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The unidentified victim told police his ex-girlfriend, identified as Latisha Tashana Lewis of West Hartford, was the person that stabbed him.
Investigators were able to corroborate the victim’s information. The victim also said Lewis was upset over their recent break up.
Lewis was located later that day and was charged with first-degree assault and breach of peace.
She appeared in court on June 28.
(1) comment
She lives in West Hartford? I guess WH has lowered their standards.
