FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges for tagging several public places in Fairfield with anti-President Biden graffiti.
Emily Winters, 65, is accused of defacing the walls of a TJ Maxx, the foundation of the Tunxis Hill Corner Plaza, and the driveway of the McKinley Elementary School on Thompson Street.
The vandalism happened on Jan. 12, police said.
They said phrases such as "United States of China," "Beijing Biden," and "Commie Kamala" were spray painted on walls.
Winters confessed to the crimes after being interview by detectives.
She turned herself in on Wednesday after a superior court arrest warrant was issued.
Winters was charged with criminal mischief and released on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 12.
