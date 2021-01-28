FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges for tagging several public places in Fairfield with anti-President Biden graffiti.
Emily Winters, 65, is accused of defacing the walls of a TJ Maxx, the foundation of the Tunxis Hill Corner Plaza, and the driveway of the McKinley Elementary School on Thompson Street.
The vandalism happened on Jan. 12, police said.
They said phrases such as "United States of China," "Beijing Biden," and "Commie Kamala" were spray painted on walls.
Winters confessed to the crimes after being interview by detectives.
She turned herself in on Wednesday after a superior court arrest warrant was issued.
Winters was charged with criminal mischief and released on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 12.
(13) comments
but it is perfectly fine to burn a building down,riot,loot,tag buildings when you do not like the president (aka Trump) . REMEMBER
Don't forget when Antifa and BLM took over the police station in Portland they held police officers hostage. That was ok! Just ask Pelosi and Harris, they say it's ok to protest even if it's not peaceful. Except when it's in there own yards.
It was never ok. Just like the Trump supporters terrorist attack on the Capitol. Don't for get that because we won't. All in support of a lie. President Biden would never incite a riot against this country. Enjoy your sour grapes.
Trump said: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." Show me where it says to riot.
No it is not. Just like it is not ok to storm the Capitol and launch a terrorist attack against this country. An attack incited by Trump and his supporters that resulted in law enforcement injuries and death. All in the name of of lie. Got it?
Trump said: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." Show me where it says to riot.
Oh No, there them dang facts getting in your way again!
1/6/21 Capitol Insurrection by Trump supporters. We won't forget.
Exactly. Wouldn't expect nothing else from the do as I say, not as I do administration. #impeachbiden #neverunderestimatejoesabilitytofuckthingsup #joemustgo
I think we should start a Go Fund Me page to support this woman. She's done something many of us want to do.
You, the party of "law and order" is just a lie. You are proving that.
Speak for yourself Matt. Some of are are adults. Whatever happened to personal accountability? She is 65 and chose to do this. She deserves the charges for her tantrum.
You want to commit crimes?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.