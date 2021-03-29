PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – A woman was arrested on Saturday in connection to a kidnapping investigation in 2015.
Putnam Police said 34-year-old Amy LaPointe of Dayville was arrested on Saturday by an arrest warran.t. Police said the warrant stemmed from an investigation initiated on November 29, 2015.
In 2015, the victim, a 29-year-old male, reported that he was assaulted by several people and forcibly transported from Putnam to the area of Pulaski State Park in Rhode Island where he was left.
The victim suffered significant injuries and was hospitalized.
LaPointe was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, cruelty to persons, second-degree threatening, reckless endangerment, conspiracy to assault, and conspiracy to kidnapping.
Police said this is the second arrest related to the incident.
No additional information was released at this time, but police said more arrests related to this incident are expected.
