WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford police have arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a man in April.
On April 10, police responded to the report from a jogger that a person appeared to be dead in a grassy area off Albany Avenue near Bainton Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the deceased man, later identified as 19-year-old Isaac Alvarez of West Hartford.
Police believed he was a victim of a hit-and-run.
On July 2, police identified the driver of the car involved in the hit-and-run as Sharon Esson of Hartford.
Esson turned herself in and was charged with one count of evading responsibility death.
She is being held on a $50,000 bond. No additional arrests are expected.
