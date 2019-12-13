WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Waterbury woman.
On December 7, officers responded to an apartment on Wall Street just after midnight for the report of a gunshot.
A woman, identified as Denise Rogers-Rollins, was found to have a gunshot wound to the torso. She was brought to the hospital where she later died.
An arrest warrant was applied for Shavonnah Draper of Bridgeport for her part in the murder of Rogers-Rollins.
Waterbury Police expect more arrests in the case.
Draper was charged with felony murder and conspiracy at felony murder.
She was held on a $1 million pond and appeared in court on Friday.
Anyone with information regarding the murder is asked to call Waterbury police.
