WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – A woman has been arrested in connection to an overdose death of a Windham resident in 2017.
On Oct. 4, 2017, state police responded to an unresponsive 49-year-old man at an apartment on Plains Road in Windham. When officers arrived, they found a hypodermic needle in his hand.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead from an apparent overdose.
After a two-year investigation, it was determined that Teresa Ann Deriso of Hartford provided the narcotics to the man. It was also determined that she injected the man with a syringe containing narcotics, as he was unable to do so himself.
Deriso was charged with first-degree manslaughter, administration of a narcotic by non-drug dependent person, and possession of narcotics.
Deriso is currently sentenced to York Correctional for unrelated charges and appeared before a judge on Tuesday.
