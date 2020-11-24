STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
Michelle Troconis was charged with evidence tampering and conspiracy to commit murder in the weeks after Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing.
The proceeding is slated as a disposition hearing.
Troconis was the girlfriend of Jennifer Farber Dulos' late estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
Fotis Dulos was officially charged with his estranged wife's murder; however, he committed suicide in January.
Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing in May 2019. She disappeared after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
