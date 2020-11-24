STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother face a judge virtually on Tuesday.
Michelle Troconis was charged with evidence tampering and conspiracy to commit murder in the weeks after Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing.
Troconis and her attorney have been trying to get her case moved out of Stamford Superior Court.
The hearing also focused on evidence.
Troconis was the girlfriend of Jennifer Farber Dulos' late estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
Fotis Dulos was officially charged with his estranged wife's murder; however, he committed suicide in January.
Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing in May 2019. She disappeared after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Tuesday, Troconis' attorney told the judge that he's still having an issue with getting his hands on all of the evidence that the state has.
“I've gone through hundreds of hours of video and audio, check them against a list I created and realize things are missing," said Attorney Jon Schoenhorn.
The state's attorney, however, said that they just finished up getting it onto a hard drive and that it's now available.
The other issue discussed at length on Tuesday during the hour and 15 minute hearing was where the trial should be held.
Troconis' attorney argued that it should be in Hartford since the crimes she was charged with allegedly happened in that judicial district.
The state said she waived her right to that, and that it didn't become an issue until she hired a new attorney who is based out of Hartford.
Another hearing was set for Jan. 25.
The judge said that is when he'll rule on the motion by Troconis and her attorney on whether or not they'll get their wish to move the case to another venue.
