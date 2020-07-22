WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest was made in connection with the murder of a teen in Windsor Locks, but the suspected trigger man remains on the loose.
Sydney Witchard was found to have been with the suspected shooter on June 24, which the 16-year-old was killed at Pesci Park.
Witchard was apprehended in West Columbia, SC by police.
Police said she was found to have facilitated a meeting between the suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Phillip Baez, and the victim, 16-year-old Elijah Ortega.
Police also said she intentionally obstructed police efforts to locate Baez.
Baez, also known as Daniel Knight, remains at large.
Witchard's vehicle was used to transport Baez to and from the scene and was found near the address of the suspect within hours by detectives. Cell phone evidence has corroborated Witchard's actions, police said.
Witchard waived extradition and arrangements are being made to bring her back to Connecticut. She will be charged with second-degree hindering and will have a $45,000 bond.
Police said Baez is considered armed and dangerous. The firearm used in the homicide has not yet been recovered.
Baez has a scar from a stab wound on his left arm, and his last known addresses are Clark Street, Chadwick Avenue, and Main Street, all in Hartford.
Police said he is expected to be charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. A bond will be set at $1 million.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-627-1461.
I can definitely see how racism and racial inequality caused this...
When you raise your black kid like their black life doesn't matter, this is the result. The reason there are so many black juvenile delinquents in our society is because blacks are neglecting their children. For every maligned black youth, there are two black parents who have failed miserably at raising their child.
What? Criminal possession of a handgun? Not in this state, with the "tough" gun laws. LMFAO! Dumbass liberturds.
mmmyeahhh.....my suspicions tell me the provided photo is NOT from his HS yearbook photo??
