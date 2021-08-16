HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges for driving a stolen vehicle and illegally carrying a gun.
Jaquia Henderson, 27, of New Haven, was arrested on Sunday around 9:15 p.m.
According to Hamden police, one of their officers saw the stolen car traveling south on Dixwell Avenue.
A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Dixwell Avenue at Pond Street.
The officer reported that a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9 mm handgun and that the vehicle had been stolen in Middlebury on July 15.
Henderson was identified as the driver and brought to police headquarters.
Her passenger, identified as Robert George, was also arrested on warrants from Bridgeport.
Henderson was charged with first-degree larceny, weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a large capacity magazine, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
She was held on a $50,000 bond and given a court date of Oct. 12 in Meriden.
George was taken into custody by Bridgeport police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.