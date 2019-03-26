SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A woman was arrested after a prostitution bust at a Simsbury massage parlor.
Police have been investigating prostitution activity at Green Reflexology located at 244 Farms Village Road.
On Tuesday, the Simsbury Police Department conducted an undercover operation.
Police arrested Miae Park, 50, of Whitestone, New York.
Park was charged with prostitution and held on a $5,000 bond.
A search warrant was obtained and executed for the business, and evidence was collected.
Further investigation is being conducted by the Simsbury Police Department.
Anyone with information about this is asked to call Simsbury Police.
