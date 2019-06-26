BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was assaulted while running in Branford, according to police.
They said she was in the Mill Creek area on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. when it happened.
The victim told police she was running in the area Harbor Street, Reynolds Avenue, Driscoll Road and Maple Street.
The suspect was described as a male in his late teens who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Detectives said they're actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Branford Police Department.
