NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are warning residents after a woman was assaulted while jogging in New Haven.
The assault took place on Monday night around 11:35 p.m. near the Connecticut Tennis Center, located adjacent to Yale Avenue and Route 34.
The victim told police the suspect has a long handgun. The suspect grabbed the victim, but she broke free of the suspect.
New Haven Police gave tips for safe running, walking or biking, which include:
- If you must run the dark, run in a neighborhood you’re familiar with
- Wear something highly visible
- Carry a personal alarm
- If you must listen to music, only wear one earbud
- Wear a headlamp
- Consider using a tracking app
- Run with others
Molly Binder was at Fleet Feet in West Hartford and says her parents were avid runners, so it’s in her blood.
She says running this time of year is a bit of a challenge.
“I think it does change the equation when it's dark out. I don't like to run myself alone in the dark,” said Binder.
The short days of winter create safety risks joggers can't run away from.
“It’s really kind of sad you just go out for a run you don't really think about having to worry about being jumped or something happening,” said Josh Welch, manager at Fleet Feet.
Welch says perhaps the most important safety tip is to run while wearing reflective clothing like this singlet so you stand out in the darkness.
“It’s nice and bright it has reflector strips on it so it'll light up really bright,” said Welch.
New Haven Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.