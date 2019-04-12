EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman who gained attention for going on a racist tirade at a supermarket in East Haven will not face charges.
Corinne Terrone, a former Hamden Public Schools clerk, was recorded last month using profanity and racial slurs toward at a black family.
Police said that after the state's attorney's office reviewed the case, they did determine that probable cause existed for dual breach of peace arrests for both parties involved in the dispute.
"[However,] we have made the decision not to make a dual arrest because we do not believe the male half deserves to be arrested for what took place that night," said Lt. Joseph Murgo, East Haven police. "Furthermore, we have not identified anyone else in the video because nobody has come forward to make a complaint. Although extremely disturbing, Connecticut hate crime statutes require a complainant, and do not address speech by itself."
The video of the confrontation went viral and forced Terrone to resign from Hamden Public Schools.
Following the incident, Terrone called police herself to report her side of the story.
In the released 911 calls, she can be heard going on another expletive-laced tirade with the dispatcher in Easton, not East Haven.
She eventually called the correct department, but said she would only make a statement if officers came to her house.
Police confirmed they went to her house, but for a "welfare check."
They asked for people who witnessed the tirade to give them a call.
Friday, however, they said an official complaint still had not been filed.
