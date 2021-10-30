(WFSB) – A woman in Connecticut is awaiting extradition to Florida in her alleged role in an unspeakable case of child abuse.
State police arrested 30-year-old Samarial Dubose on what would have been the child’s 13th birthday.
Court records reveal the boy’s father is accused of severely beating the child and not seeking medical attention.
The family knew Noah Godleski was already dead when they traveled to Connecticut to visit relatives.
Samarial DuBose taken by state police when they arrested her Friday.
Now officially making her part of what police are calling a horrific case of child abuse they say led to the death of 12-year-old Noah Godleski.
Florida investigators say Noah lived with his father, Jason Godleski, Dubose, his live-in girlfriend, and the boy's siblings in a house in Palm Bay.
According to an affidavit, it started in mid-October, when Godleski forced his son into the laundry room where Noah stayed "isolated from the rest of the family" for days.
Witnesses say Godleski eventually went back into the room and beat Noah so badly the boy could be heard "crying and eventually moaning."
Days later, Godleski packed up the family, headed to Connecticut, leaving his son Noah and the family dog behind.
According to police it was Godleski himself who reported Noah’s death. He made a call from the lobby of the police department, explaining where to find his son's lifeless body.
Jason Godleski told police, “He's in the first door on the right when you walk through the front door and I have the key. There's also a dog there so you also want to get someone there for the dog."
The dispatcher asked, "Why didn't you call 911?"
Jason Godleski replied, "I'm...I'm just..."
The dispatcher pressed, "Do you know how he passed away?"
Jason Godleski said, "No. no. I know you guys are gonna come down here and take me away, but can I just smoke a cigarette real quick?"
The affidavit shows the couple claimed they punished Noah for misbehaving.
Investigators say the defendant called his mother, Cindy Godleski, saying the victim was hit too hard in the face and back of head and that the death of the victim was an accident.
We tracked down a woman believed to be the defendant’s mother, Cindy Godleski in Ellington.
When we rang the doorbell, this is the response we got: “We’re not looking to comment. Thank you.”
Noah's family wants you to know this: he loved to draw, loved the ocean, wanted to go to Yale, wanted to be policeman or FBI agent and that, yesterday, he would have turned thirteen years old.
Police say the couple never took the child to the hospital.
They coached the other children on what to say when talking to police about Noah’s death.
Dubose was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, failure to report a death, and extradition arrest by warrant.
She was taken into custody and is being held on 500,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court today, October 31.
