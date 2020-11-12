SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Someone tried to poison a dog in Suffield, according to a complaint received by the police department.
According to Suffield police, a dog owner on Plantation Drive reported that they found a hot dog bun with peanut butter and brown pellets.
The pellets appeared to be rat poison, police said.
The caller believed that a neighbor may be trying to poison her dog.
"At this time, the matter is under investigation," said Chief Richard Brown, Suffield police. "Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on the matter is asked to contact Suffield police."
