Poisoned hot dog bun

According to Suffield police, a dog owner on Plantation Drive reported that they found a hot dog bun with peanut butter and brown pellets.

 Suffield police

SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Someone tried to poison a dog in Suffield, according to a complaint received by the police department.

According to Suffield police, a dog owner on Plantation Drive reported that they found a hot dog bun with peanut butter and brown pellets.

The pellets appeared to be rat poison, police said.

The caller believed that a neighbor may be trying to poison her dog.

"At this time, the matter is under investigation," said Chief Richard Brown, Suffield police. "Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on the matter is asked to contact Suffield police."

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.