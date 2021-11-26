GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - A woman that was arrested for her role in the death of her six-month-old grandson is scheduled to be arraigned today.

58-year-old Linda Kennison was charged with risk of injury to a child back on Wednesday.

She was given a court set bond of $250,000. Kennison is due to appear in Norwich Superior Court sometime this afternoon.

Earlier this month, State Police charged the infant's mother, Crystal Czyzewski, with manslaughter, among other charges.

State Police said that the baby had been found unresponsive and was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, where they later died.