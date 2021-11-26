GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - A woman that was arrested for her role in the death of her six-month-old grandson is scheduled to be arraigned today.
58-year-old Linda Kennison was charged with risk of injury to a child back on Wednesday.
She was given a court set bond of $250,000. Kennison is due to appear in Norwich Superior Court sometime this afternoon.
A Griswold mother is facing charges, accused in the death of her 6-week-old infant.
Earlier this month, State Police charged the infant's mother, Crystal Czyzewski, with manslaughter, among other charges.
State Police said that the baby had been found unresponsive and was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, where they later died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.